Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported nine additional deaths Tuesday due to COVID-19. (File photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Red Deer at 169 active cases of COVID-19

Province set to move into Stage 2 of reopening Thursday

Alberta dropped to 4,204 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the province reported 313 new cases of the virus.

Despite the slight increase in new daily cases from Tuesday’s 139, Alberta had a 3.6 per cent test positivity rate over the past 24 hours.

The province also identified 161 variant of concern cases, bringing the active total to 3,073.

There were five additional deaths from the virus, bring the death toll in Alberta to 2,256 since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta now has 329 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 83 in the ICU.

With over three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered– 67 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received at least one dose and 15.7 per cent fully vaccinated, the province continues to push forward in the fight against the virus.

Read also:

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Central Alberta

“With vaccines significantly reducing the severe outcomes we are seeing, we will need to keep monitoring key triggers, but the need for restrictive measures will also ease – provided vaccinations continue,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Wednesday.

“We are up for this challenge, and ready for it. Over the next few weeks, let’s plan to take safe steps in our everyday lives. These habits will keep us and our communities safe for many months to come.”

In the Central zone, there are 574 active cases of the virus, with 29 people in hospital and six in the ICU.

Red Deer’s active cases increased slightly from 166 to 169 over the past 24 hours. The city now has 5,696 total cases, with 5,487 recovered and 40 deaths.

Read also:

Alberta moves to Stage 2 of reopening Thursday

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 38 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 17 active and Clearwater County sits at 56 active.

Lacombe has 17 active and Sylvan Lake has 14, while Olds sits at six active. Mountain View County sits at eight active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has no active cases.

Camrose County sits at three active cases and the County of Stettler has six.

Camrose is at four active cases and Wetaskiwin has 23 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 80 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 21 active.


