Red Deer below 100 active COVID-19 cases for first time since March

Alberta is now below 3,000 active cases of COVID-19, as the province reported 2,639 Wednesday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer dropped below 100 reported active COVID-19 cases for the first time in three months.

The city reported 95 active cases of the virus Wednesday, down six from Tuesday’s total according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The latest figure is the lowest the city has reported since March 17, when there were 96 active.

Alberta has 2,639 active cases of the virus and reported an additional 153 cases of the virus, based on 6,708 tests for a test positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

Those case numbers continue to decline, the province has administered 3.53 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 69.7 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The province can enter Stage 3 of its reopening plan two weeks after that number hits 70 per cent. That phase includes rolling back most COVID-19 health restrictions.

There are 255 people in hospital, including 67 in the ICU. Alberta also reported four additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,278 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also identified 50 new cases of the variants of concern and there are now 1,903 active variant cases in Alberta.

The Central zone has 314 active cases of the virus, with 26 people in hospital and five in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 17 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 16 active and Clearwater County sits at 33 active.

Lacombe has 10 active and Sylvan Lake has nine, while Olds sits at five active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has one active case. Camrose County sits at four active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has 12 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 50 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has three active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 12 active.

