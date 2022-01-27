Red Deer below 1,000 active cases of COVID-19

In the Central zone, there are 3,675 active cases of the virus, with 138 people in hospital and nine in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)

Alberta reported 3,218 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The province has 44,301 active cases of the virus, with 1,469 people in the hospital infected with COVID-19, including 106 in the ICU. Alberta had about a 37.4 per cent test positivity rate on lab-confirmed tests over the past 24 hours.

There were also 14 new deaths over the past 24 hours due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,518. Two of those deaths were in Central zone, which brings the death toll to 432 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the Central zone, there are 3,675 active cases of the virus, with 138 people in hospital and nine in the ICU.

Red Deer is at 996 active cases of the virus, down from 1,026 reported Wednesday. The city has had 12,157 total confirmed cases, with 11,077 recovered and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County had 247 active cases, the City of Lacombe had 135, Lacombe County had 129, both Mountain View County and Clearwater County each had 96, Sylvan Lake had 91, Olds had 67 and Stettler County had 57.

The City of Camrose had 123, Kneehill County had 59, Camrose County has 35 and Drumheller had 92.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 754 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 202 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 26.