Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools in need of new schools

Trustees reviewed Three Year Capital Plan

Alberta Education announced their 2018 Capital Plan on March 23rd and there are no projects listed for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools. At the Board Meeting on March 27th, Trustees reviewed the Three Year Capital Plan.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has historically had above-average growth and will continue to need new instructional spaces.

The Division’s top priorities to accommodate continued growth are:

A new middle school in Red Deer (Grade 6 – 9). Middle schools in Red Deer continue to be well over the 100% utilization rate. Therefore, there is an immediate need for a new middle school.

A new elementary school in Red Deer (Kindergarten – Grade 5). Father Henri Voisin School will receive three modulars this fall, which will bring the school to full build. There is no room for expansion at the elementary schools in Red Deer.

A new French Immersion elementary school in Red Deer (Kindergarten – Grade 5). Currently, École Camille J. Lerouge School is the only French Immersion School. With continued growth, a new French Immersion elementary school will be needed in the future.

A new elementary school in Sylvan Lake (Kindergarten – Grade 5). With a second Catholic elementary school in the community, it will allow École Our Lady of the Rosary School (Sylvan Lake) to be Pre-Kindergarten – Grade 5 and École Mother Teresa School (Sylvan Lake) to be Grade 6-9.

A new elementary school in Blackfalds (Kindergarten – Grade 5). St. Gregory the Great Catholic School (Blackfalds) opened with an 80 per cent utilization rate in its first year. The school was constructed to have a capacity of 500 students. If this growth rate continues, a new school will be needed for September 2022.

“Each school year we seem to have above average enrolment. Therefore, we look at instructional space needs for the next 10 years, even though Alberta Education only requires three. Since most of our schools are at or above capacity and the construction of schools takes time, we need to advocate for new schools now,” said Chair-Trustee, Anne Marie Watson.

For more information, the Three Year Capital Plan can be found at https://rdcrs-ca.webguide-forschools.ca/download/14426.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools

