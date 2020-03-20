Red Deer city councillor says he’s pretty much self-isolating in Arizona

Meetings are cancelled, ‘where is the irresponsibility?’ he says

Red Deer city Coun. Buck Buchanan says he will follow whatever protocols are recommended while he’s in Arizona. (Contributed photo).

A Red Deer city councillor who’s taken heat for continuing to stay in Arizona, despite calls for Canadians to return home, says he’s pretty much self-isolating in Phoenix anyway.

Buck Buchanan said most of his municipal meetings are now cancelled in Red Deer. Since he and his wife are sticking close to the home they co-own in Arizona, “whether I’m here or there, where is the irresponsibility?

“I can’t do anything anyway in Red Deer, except sit in our house…”

The Buchanans are booked to fly back to Canada on April 4, after spending a few weeks at their winter home in Phoenix.

They attended a family wedding. The councillor also played a St. Patrick’s Day gig, as part of a bagpipe band.

On Thursday, the city councillor stated he’s in no hurry to return to the cold and snow for his two weeks in self-isolation, and that he might travel to see a few other places in the U.S.

Some Advocate readers were critical of his judgment during a pandemic.

On Friday, Buchanan responded that he’s mostly hanging around in his backyard in Phoenix, and will follow whatever local protocols are put forward.

He intends to keep an eye on how long flights to Canada are available, with the border closure.

So far, Buchanan hasn’t noticed the mass closures of shops and restaurants in Arizona as are happening in Red Deer. But he said staples, such as bread and milk, are becoming scarcer in stores.



