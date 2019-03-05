Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Red Deer College has officially become Red Deer University.

Hundreds of guests were in attendance for the special announcement March 5th.

“Red Deer University – that sounds good doesn’t it?” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

“Red Deer University respects and builds upon RDC’s proud past but most of all it invites our promising future. RDU confidently states that we are proud of the Red Deer that we are and that we only pursue the Red Deer that we are becoming.”

This announcement comes one year after learning that it would become a university.

The historic naming announcement was the culmination of months of community consultations, research and visioning undertaken by RDC and external consultants, Will Creative and Stormy Lake Consulting. The process involved nearly 400 people from Red Deer, Ponoka, Stettler and Rocky Mountain House.

“We heard from a wide range of people, and their feedback reinforced the intense pride people have both in Red Deer College and the community in which we live,” said Morris Flewwelling, board of governors chair. “People have a strong emotional connection with this institution, and that was a factor we considered when reviewing name options. We need to be grounded in our significant history as we look ahead to all that Red Deer University will become.”

Red Deer College will continue to build on the 55-year history of the College, offering students a breadth of programming and credentials across Trades, certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Joel Ward, president of RDC, said when community members stated what they wanted the university to become, they used words such as transformative, recognized and innovative.

“With the ongoing support from our community members and partners, we will forge a new path for our University that represents all of these elements,” said Ward.

“We are Red Deer College and we are Red Deer University. We are trades and technologies, we are degree granting and we offer a full range of credentials for our students.”