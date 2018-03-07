Red Deer Councilor enters UCP nomination race

Christine Moore has put her name in for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidacy

County Councilor for Red Deer County Division Six Christine Moore has announced she has added her name to the list of candidates hoping to represent Innisfail-Sylvan Lake as the next MLA for the United Conservative Party (UCP).

“I am entering this race because I want to represent the people of Innisfail- Sylvan Lake in Edmonton,” said Moore.

After moving to the riding eighteen years ago, Moore became involved with the school division as the chairperson for the Red Deer Regional Catholic School Board. She also involved herself with Central Alberta Child and Family Services as co-chairman.

As the founding co-chairperson of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off Moore has helped build up the event over the past seven years. The dance off has helped raise over $2 million for various Albertan charities

Moore says she has the ability to represent the community and the expertise necessary for the job.

”This community needs a representative with a proven track record of balancing budgets, standing up for their community, and someone with the experience to deliver on their promises.”

Moore also says she believes it is the responsibility of individuals to look after one another.

“If I am elected, I promise I will continue to promote worthy causes while being a fierce guardian of tax payer’s money.”



