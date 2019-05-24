Red Deer County firefighters dispatched to High Level

Four crew members and a fire engine are assisting in battling the out of control wild fire

Smoke column can be seen from the Town of High Level, the evening of Tuesday May 21, 2019. File photo from THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta

Red Deer County Fire Department is deploying four firefighters and a fire engine to help with the wild fire burning near High Level.

The department was asked to provide assistance by the Province, according to Community and Protective Services director Dave Brand.

“We Will gladly support this effort with available resources as long as required,” Brand said in a press release.

Clearwater County, who has also send resources to help High Level during the fire, recommended Red Deer County be approached to also help.

Red Deer County Fire Services deployed four individuals, all of whom are structural and wild land fires as well as pump operators, according to the press release.

Along with the four firefighters, the County also dispatched a fire engine that carries 3,000 gallons of water.

The group left Red Deer County Wednesday afternoon and arrived in High River Thursday morning.

Many counties and municipalities in Alberta are working to assist the fire crews in the wild fire area take control of wild fire.

The wild fire has prompted evacuations and fire bans in the northern part of the province.

