Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

The provincial government has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Red Deer County, bringing the total to 13.

In total, there are 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 1,181.

The Government of Alberta released the latest statistics on its website Saturday afternoon.

There are 25 total cases in Red Deer, which is the same as Friday. There are also three confirmed cases in Lacombe, two in Innisfail, one in Stettler and county, and one in Olds.

Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House and Rimbey currently have no confirmed case of the virus, according to the government’s website.

The central zone now has 66 total confirmed cases, while the Calgary zone has 734, the Edmonton zone has 290, the north zone has 68 and the south zone has 18. The location of five cases is unknown.

There have been 196 recovered cases and 64,108 tests completed. Twenty people have died as a result of COVID-19.



