Red Deer County lifts fire ban, Sylvan Lake’s still in effect

The cooler weather and increase in precipitation has brought the end of the fire ban for Red Deer County.

At 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the County lifted the ban on fires.

With the ban lifted, camp fires are allowed within the County so long as it is contained in an “acceptable fire pit.”

However, permits for all open fires are still required within the county.

Fire Services in Red Deer County will continue to monitor the weather. A fire ban may be put back into place should hot and dry temperatures return to the area.

While the County has rescinded its fire ban the Town of Sylvan Lake has not.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning the fire ban in Sylvan Lake was still in effect.

The fire ban includes a ban on:

• Incinerators (for farm and acreage use);

• Camp stoves;

• Solid fuel barbecues (charcoal briquettes);

• Recreational camp fires; and

• Chimeneas.

Internal household fireplaces and liquid fuel barbecues (propane and natural gas) are still permitted while the ban is in effect.

The fire ban in Sylvan Lake will be in effect until further notice. the Fire Chief will make the call to lift the ban if the office deems it appropriate.