Red Deer County wins award for third year

Red Deer County was recently recognized for outstanding budget presentation

For the third year in a row, Red Deer County has been named the recipient of the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The award was present for Red Deer County’s 2018-2020 budget document, according to a press release from the County.

The 2018-2020 budget document “lays out all Capital and Operating expenditures for the County.” The document also details how tax dollars are used and which services run thanks to the County ratepayers.

“This award is a vote of confidence in the processes Red Deer County has in place to ensure that ratepayers are getting a clear view of County finances,” said Heather Surkan, corporate services director for Red Deer County.

The document also shows “summary breakdowns of funding sources, policies, and highlights County finance over a multi-year timeline.”

Surkan says staff at Red Deer County are proud of the document and all the time and effort that went into creating it.

The Government Finance Officers Association is based out of Chicago, Illinois and is considered to be the chief body for over 18,000 elected local, state, and provincial-level government finance officials.

A copy of the municipality’s budget document must be submitted to the Association before it can be considered for the award. Once received by the Association, the document undergoes a number of reviews by experts in the field of government finance.

“Once again, Red Deer County has shown a true commitment to responsible and transparent budgeting,” said Surkan.

Red Deer County’s 2018-2020 budget can be reviewed on the County’s website.

