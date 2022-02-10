Red Deer COVID-19 cases continue to fall

One more death reported in Red Deer to bring total to 89

COVID-19 numbers in Red Deer are continuing to drop but another person died, Alberta government reported Thursday.

In Alberta, 1,363 new cases of the virus were reported, according to confirmed lab testing results. This brings the provincial total of active cases to 25,339. In Red Deer, active cases dropped to 730, from Wednesday’s 766.

Twenty-two additional deaths were reported in the province on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 3,718.

But five more people died in Central zone, including one in Red Deer, bringing the zone death toll to 462 and the number of city deaths to 89, to date.

Hospitalizations in the province continued to drop with 1,586 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 126 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 2,979 active COVID cases, with 158 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Stettler County had 81 active cases, Clearwater County had 88, Mountain View County had 110, Red Deer County had 222, the City of Lacombe had 99, Lacombe County had 106, Olds had 75 and Sylvan Lake had 97.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 447 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 115 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 36.

The City of Camrose had 147, Kneehill County had 106, Camrose County has 24 and Drumheller had 50.