Red Deer COVID-19 cases continue to fall

553 active cases on Tuesday compared with 615 on Monday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta crept up slightly in Tuesday’s update.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,538 people in hospital, up 10 from Monday. The number of patients in intensive care dropped by one to 123.

Fourteen more deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 3,790.

There were 838 new lab-confirmed cases on Feb. 14. The test positivity rate was 33.9 per cent over the weekend. Alberta has 19,050 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the Central Zone, there were 2,352 active cases of the virus, with 165 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU.

Red Deer was at 553 active cases of COVID-19. The city’s death toll remains at 90. The city has had 13,073 total cases with 12,430 recovered.

On geospatial mapping on the Government of Alberta’s website, Red Deer County had 205 active cases, Mountain View County had 83, Sylvan Lake had 80, Lacombe County had 80, the City of Lacombe had 68, Clearwater County had 75, Olds had 60 and Stettler County had 57 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 124, Kneehill County had 76, Camrose County had 30 and Drumheller had 43.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 351 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 82 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 32.

COVID-19 graphic
