Red Deer COVID-19 cases continue to fall

There were 895 active cases in the city on Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer fell by another 37, according to Tuesday’s tally.

There were 895 active cases in the city. Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,474 confirmed cases, 11,494 of them recovered.

In Alberta, 1,980 new cases were reported Tuesday. There are now 35,322 active cases, down 2,146 from Monday’s report. There are 1,585 people — up 69 from Monday — in hospital with COVID, including 109 — up 10 from Monday — in intensive care.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported in Alberta on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 3,579. Three more people died in Central zone, bringing the death toll to 441 in total.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer remains at 85.

Stettler County had 846 active cases, Clearwater County had 94, Mountain View County had 91, Red Deer County had 257, the City of Lacombe had 130, Lacombe County had 144, Olds had 60 and Sylvan Lake had 98.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 689 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 168 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 36.

The City of Camrose had 131, Kneehill County had 82, Camrose County has 40 and Drumheller had 87.

