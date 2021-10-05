Red Deer Covid-19 cases down by 89 to 818

The number of active cases in Red Deer dropped sharply on Tuesday.

There are now 818 active cases in the city, which is 89 fewer than the 907 reported on Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Red Deer on Tuesday. The city has seen 67 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Red Deer has also recorded a total of 7,392 recovered cases.

The Government of Alberta identified 663 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are now 19,456 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with the 282,268 recovered cases. The province’s death toll has risen to 2,778, which is an increase of 26.

Provincially, there are 1,079 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 252 of those individuals in intensive care. The Central zone has 206 hospitalizations, including 19 ICU admissions.

Red Deer County has 309 active cases, Clearwater County has 333, Lacombe County has 292, the City of Lacombe has 225, Stettler County has 135, Mountain View County has 142, Sylvan Lake has 116 and Olds has 72.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 282 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 126 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 123.

Kneehill County has 145 active cases, the City of Camrose has 102, Camrose County has 80 and Drumheller has 41.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter