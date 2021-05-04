Red Deer COVID-19 cases keep climbing

Red Deer is nearing 900 active cases of COVID-19.

The city added another 18 cases Tuesday and has 881 active cases of the virus. With 828 active cases per 100,000 people, Red Deer is ninth in the province for active cases per 100,000.

Although some surrounding communities have below 170 active cases of COVID-19, Olds, the County of Stettler, Lacombe and Sylvan Lake are also in the top 10 of the province’s active cases per 100,000 list.

Alberta reported an additional 1,743 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, by conducting 14,585 COVID-19 tests, for a test positivity rate of 11.9 per cent.

The province announced an additional 876 variant of concern cases and variants now make up 62.3 per cent of Alberta’s overall active cases.

There were nine additional deaths reported by Alberta Health Tuesday, overall 2,099 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta also has 23,623 active cases of the virus in the province, with 671 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

The Central zone has 2,836 active cases, with 62 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 204 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, Lacombe County has 172 active and Clearwater County sits at 85 active.

Lacombe has 169 active and Sylvan Lake has 149 active cases, while Olds sits at 120 active. Mountain View County sits at 82 active, Kneehill County has 60 active and Drumheller has 26 active.

Camrose County sits at 48 active cases and the County of Stettler has 120.

Camrose is at 138 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 63 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 151 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 87 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 54 active.