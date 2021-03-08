Red Deer COVID cases continue to decline

249 cases in Red Deer, down from 565 peak on Feb. 22

The Alberta government reported 278 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The City of Red Deer sits at 249 active cases of the virus, after hitting a peak of 565 active cases on Feb. 22.

Alberta now has 4,633 active cases of the virus, while the Central zone has 491. About 5,500 tests were completed with a positivity rate of 5.4 per cent.

The province reported six additional deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 1,920 since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 254 people in hospital, with 36 in intensive care.

Alberta reported an additional 54 cases of COVID-19 variants, bringing the total to 659. The Central zone has 126 cases of the variant, all of the U.K. strain.

There are now 91,000 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.

Hinshaw also reminded people that the vaccines do not become fully effective for two or three weeks after the dose. Those exposed to the virus before then can still get sick.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 21 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 35 active and Clearwater County sits at 17 active.

Lacombe has 17 active and Sylvan Lake has 14 active cases, while Olds sits at nine active. Mountain View County sits at 20 active, Kneehill County has three active and Drumheller has 45 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler has one.

Camrose has two active cases and Wetaskiwin has six active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 37 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 16 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has nine active cases.



