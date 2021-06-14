Red Deer COVID cases continue to fall

114 cases in Red Deer, down one from Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 115 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are now 3,089 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 225,219 recovered cases. One new death was reported Monday as well — a woman in her 40s in Central Zone — bringing the province’s death toll to 2,270.

The City of Red Deer is down to 114 active cases, which is one fewer than Sunday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 21 active cases, Lacombe County has 17, the City of Lacombe has 10, Sylvan Lake has 10, Mountain View County has five, Olds has four, Clearwater County has 40 and Stettler County has four.

The City of Camrose has two active cases, Camrose County has five, Kneehill County has four, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 52 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has six active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 14 active.

Provincially, 270 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 73 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 25 are hospitalized, with six of those individuals in an ICU.

Overall, the central zone has 366 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,283, the Edmonton zone has 750, the north zone has 570 and the south zone has 118.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus