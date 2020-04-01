Red Deer Cowboy singer Ivan Daines has written a tune about the pandemic to give people hope. His Corona Song can be heard on YouTube. (Screenshot from YouTube).

Red Deer cowboy singer’s ‘Corona Song’ is meant to unite people in the battle against the virus

Ivan Daine’s new pandemic tune is on YouTube

Ivan Daines wrote a song about the pandemic ends that ends with the unsettling line: “How, when, and if we win, we’ll be remembered always…”

Red Deer’s cowboy singer has tackled weighty material before, including the Fort McMurray Wildfire and the deaths of a couple of of his rodeo heroes.

But his new tune Corona Song about COVID-19 takes his subject matter to a whole new level of intensity.

Daines compares the fight against the novel coronavirus to the deadly battles that united many counties in the First and Second World War.

“The world has to come together to do what we have to do… Everybody has to look after each other to pull us through…” Daines sings in the tune that can now be heard on YouTube.

The singer, who was recently inducted into the Alberta Country Music Hall of Fame, admitted there isn’t much else on anyone’s mind these days than the coronavirus.

Friends — even his daughter, who lives in Colorado — has been calling to ask: “When are you going to write a song about the virus?”

Since Daines is spending time tin social isolation at home, he thought he’d collect his thoughts about COVID-19 and turn them into lyrics.

“Like everybody, I’m very concerned,” said Daines, about the virus spreading all over the world, leading to business shutdowns and a steep economic plunge.

His Corona Song tells about “how we all feel about the thing — that it’s a war,” he added.

It’s delivered in his traditional country story-telling style, and is set to a catchy melody that makes the reality he’s recounting in his lyrics a bit easier to bear.

The former bronc rider, who’s also a member of Canada’s Rodeo Hall of Fame, recorded the tune and sent it, digitally, to Encore Recording studio in Calgary. It was produced by Don Kletke, who worked with Alberta’s late great singer/songwriter Ray Griff.

Daines said he hopes listeners like the song — but he mostly wants it to give people hope by reminding them that everybody is part of this fight.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No summer interns means Medicine River Wildlife Centre risks being overhwelmed by injured animals

Just Posted

Alberta’s new sport fishing regulations include more harvesting opportunities

The 2020 regulations feature more opportunities for recreational fishing and online licences

Sylvan Lake photographer captures family life from the front steps

Deb McNeil is taking porch portraits to share the uniqueness of families during COVID-19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 64 new cases in province, central zone cases at 51

Red Deer cases reach 20, Lacombe at 3

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta government has agreed toinvest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

The flags will fly along the lake and Highway 11 under the name “Flags of Unity”, Sept. 12-Nov. 12

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

Red Deer cowboy singer’s ‘Corona Song’ is meant to unite people in the battle against the virus

Ivan Daine’s new pandemic tune is on YouTube

Online fishing program available for free

Albertans can educate themselves about the sport

No summer interns means Medicine River Wildlife Centre risks being overhwelmed by injured animals

Humans can help prevent wildlife injuries, says director

Alberta Health Services provides COVID-19 prevention tips

Ways to keep you and your family safe

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

April 1 update from Ottawa

US death toll eclipses China’s as reinforcements head to NYC

New York was the deadliest hot spot in the U.S.

Most Read