Red Deer & District Community Foundation pledges $50,000 in COVID-19 relief to charities

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Deer & District Community Foundation announced Friday it is committing a minimum of $50,000 towards immediate support for front-line charities in central Alberta.

“Our charitable sector is being presented with obstacles they could never have imagined,” said executive director Erin Peden.

“As a community foundation, we pledge to provide supports wherever possible.”

Earlier this week, the foundation suspended its spring grants in anticipation of greater immediate needs.

Peden says the foundation will address needs associated with COVID-19 as they are presented, above and beyond the initial commitment.

“In the meantime, we ask our friends, colleagues and donors to consider contributing to the Red Deer & District Community Foundation COVID Response Fund to help us effectively provide supports where it is needed,” Peden said.

“We will be looking at all areas of need, so by donating to the fund, you are putting your support exactly where it is needed.”

Peden said the foundation will be working with other community funders, including the United Way and FCSS, to ensure the community as a whole is well supported.

“Never has there ever been a greater need for collaboration,” Peden said.

“We will be communicating openly and regularly with our colleagues to ensure we are creating a blanket of support for central Alberta.”

Those wishing to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund can do so at www.RDDCF.ca.