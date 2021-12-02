Red Deer down to 100 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta has 4,539 active cases of the COVID-19, with 419 people in hospital infected, including 76 in the ICU. (Black Press stock photo)

Alberta reported 336 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, based on 9,465 tests for a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

The province now has 4,539 active cases of the virus, with 419 people in hospital infected, including 76 in the ICU. There were two new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,257.

The province also identified a case of the new Omicron variant, among a traveller from Nigeria.

The Central zone sits at 567 active cases of the virus, with 80 people in hospital infected and six in the ICU.

Red Deer has 100 active cases of COVID-19, down 11 from Wednesday’s reporting. The city has had 9,411 total cases, with 9,228 recovered and 83 deaths.

Overall, 88 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.1 per cent are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, in Red Deer on mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, the city is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 80 per cent of the eligible population in Red Deer East has received two doses and 72.7 per cent is fully vaccinated in Red Deer Southwest.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County has 38 active cases, Clearwater County has 32, Mountain View County has 29, Stettler County has 30, the City of Lacombe has 25, Olds has 19, Lacombe County has 16 and Sylvan Lake has 13.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 73 active cases; while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 19 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 25, Camrose County has 20, Drumheller has 18 and Kneehill County has 14.



