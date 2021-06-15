Red Deer down to 102 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone has 332 cases with 26 in hospital and five in ICU

The Government of Alberta identified 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

There are now 2,804 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 225,627 recovered cases. Four new deaths were reported Tuesday as well, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,274.

The City of Red Deer is down to 102 active cases, which is 12 fewer than Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 18 active cases, Lacombe County has 16, the City of Lacombe has eight, Sylvan Lake has nine, Mountain View County has four, Olds has four, Clearwater County has 36 and Stettler County has five.

The City of Camrose has two active cases, Camrose County has five, Kneehill County has six, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 51 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has six active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 13 active.

Provincially, 271 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 68 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 26 are hospitalized, with five of those individuals in an ICU.

Overall, the central zone has 332 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,175, the Edmonton zone has 660, the north zone has 532 and the south zone has 105.

