The City of Red Deer sits at 249 active cases of the virus, after hitting a peak of 565 active cases on Feb. 22. (Black Press file image)

Red Deer down to 119 active COVID-19 cases

Province identifies 179 new cases Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 179 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are now 3,247 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 224,782 recovered cases. Four new deaths were reported Saturday as well, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,269.

The City of Red Deer is down to 119 active cases, which is 18 fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 21 active cases, Lacombe County has 15, the City of Lacombe has nine, Sylvan Lake has 11, Mountain View County has five, Olds has four, Clearwater County has 44 and Stettler County has five.

The City of Camrose has two active cases, Camrose County has four, Kneehill County has four, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 51 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has eight active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 15 active.

Provincially, 290 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 74 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 27 are hospitalized, with five of those individuals in an ICU.

Overall, the central zone has 381 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,330, the Edmonton zone has 839, the north zone has 569 and the south zone has 128.

“Enjoy the beautiful weather this first weekend of Stage 2 but please continue to follow all public health measures in effect and make safe choices,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.


