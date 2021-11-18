Red Deer down to 151 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta now has 5,384 active cases of the virus, with 498 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 94 in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)

Alberta reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 and a 4.3 per cent positivity rate Thursday.

The province now has 5,384 active cases of the virus, with 498 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 94 in the ICU.

There were also five new deaths over the past 24 hours due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,209 since the start of the pandemic.

About 88 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, Red Deer is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, 73.7 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 79.4 per cent of the eligible population in Red Deer East has received two doses and 71.3 per cent is fully vaccinated in Red Deer Southwest.

Meanwhile, the Central Zone has 861 active cases, with 111 people in hospital infected with the virus, including nine in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer sits at 151 active cases of the virus. There have been 9,293 total cases in the city, with 9,061 recovered and 81 deaths.

The City of Camrose sits at 69 active, Wetaskiwin has 56, Mountain View County has 54, Lacombe has 50, Red Deer County has 47, Clearwater County has 41 and Sylvan Lake has 39.

Olds has 25, Camrose County has 22, the County of Stettler has 15 and Drumheller has 14.

On the local geographic area map, Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis has 111 active cases of the virus. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 10. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County has 12.