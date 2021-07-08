Red Deer down to 16 active COVID cases

Alberta identified 23 more cases to bring active cases to 697

Alberta dropped to 697 active cases of COVID-19 it was reported on Thursday.

There was one additional death reported from the virus in the North zone bringing the number of deaths to 2,307.

Alberta also identified 23 new cases. There have been 69 more variant cases detected bringing the active total of variant cases to 446.

Alberta now has 133 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 32 in the ICU.

In the Central zone, there are 74 active cases of the virus, with 14 people in hospital and one in the ICU.

Red Deer’s active cases were 16 on Thursday. The city has now had 5,776 total cases, with 5,717 recovered and 43 deaths.

Red Deer County has two active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe has four active and Sylvan Lake has seven, while Olds sits at zero. Mountain View County sits at seven active, Kneehill County has eight active and Drumheller has one active case.

Camrose County and the County of Stettler have zero active cases.

Camrose is one active case and Wetaskiwin has four active.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 20 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County, has two active.