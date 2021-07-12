Red Deer down to 17 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta dropped to 624 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following a continued downward trend.

There were 90 new cases reported Monday — 30 cases on Sunday, 29 on Saturday and 31 on Friday. This includes 59 new variant cases. This brings the active total of variant cases to 378.

This province now has a 0.75 per cent test positivity rate as a seven-day average.

There were no additional deaths from the virus since the last report, leaving the total death toll in Alberta at 2,307 since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta now has 112 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 34 in the ICU.

With over 4.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered – 74.1 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received at least one dose, 55.3 per cent are fully vaccinated, and the province continues to push forward in the fight against the virus.

In the Central zone, there are 59 active cases of the virus, with six people in hospital and one in the ICU.

Red Deer’s active caseload dropped slightly to 17 Monday compared to Friday’s 19. The city has now had 5,781 total cases, with 5,721 recovered and 43 deaths.

Red Deer County has two active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one active and Clearwater County sits at six active.

Lacombe has four active and Sylvan Lake has three, while Olds sits at zero active. Mountain View County sits at eight active, Kneehill County has zero active and Drumheller has two active cases.

Camrose County and the County of Stettler have zero active cases.

Camrose is also at one active case and Wetaskiwin has three active.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 13 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County, has three active.

Cityof Red DeerCoronavirus