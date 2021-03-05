Red Deer down to 313 active cases of COVID-19

The Alberta government reported 411 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The City of Red Deer sits at 313 active cases of the virus, after hitting a peak of 565 active cases on Feb. 22.

Alberta now has 4,639 active cases of the virus, while the Central zone has 527.

The province reported two additional deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,913 since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 243 people in hospital, with 44 in intensive care.

Alberta reported an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 variants, bringing the total to 563. The Central zone has 117 cases of the variant, all of the U.K. strain.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 21 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 32 active and Clearwater County sits at 11 active.

Lacombe has 17 active and Sylvan Lake has 17 active cases, while Olds sits at seven active. Mountain View County sits at 26 active, Kneehill County has three active and Drumheller has 28 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler has one.

Camrose has no active cases and Wetaskiwin has four active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 35 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 15 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has six active cases.