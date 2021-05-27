Red Deer down to 368 active COVID-19 cases

Announcement of second dose COVID-19 vaccine plan may come next week

Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed questions about the province’s summer reopening plan on Thursday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Active COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Red Deer.

The city reported 368 active cases of the virus, down 31 from Wednesday. Red Deer has 5,540 total cases of COVID-19, with 5,133 recovered cases.

Across Alberta, there were 513 new cases, based on 9,017 tests and a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent. The province now has 10,017 active cases, with 538 people in hospital, including 150 in intensive care.

“Like cases, hospitalizations continue to decline, which is promising,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a press conference Thursday.

Hinshaw, who wasn’t present for the province’s announcement Wednesday about the staged reopening of activities, also shared her perspective on the plan.

“I believe this plan is a prudent approach to reopening, with Stage 1 prioritizing the easing of low risk, outdoor activities and only proceeding to the next stage, as thresholds are met and the two-week window ends,” she said.

With the plan heavily dependent on vaccine rates, Premier Jason addressed vaccine hesitancy Thursday.

“Sometimes I’ve heard people in the COVID debate… some people were saying they’re not getting vaccinated because they’re young and healthy and they aren’t concerned about being affected by COVID. I would respectfully submit to them, that they are missing the point,” Kenney said.

“As long as they aren’t vaccinated, they stand a chance of being infected and then potentially infecting others. We are truly – in a scientific, epidemiological and social sense, we are truly all in this together.

“If you care for your neighbours – if you want to show a sense of compassion for others, especially the most vulnerable. The most compassionate thing you can do is go and get signed up, follow the science and help us get back to normal and regain our freedoms.”

More than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administed in Alberta so far.

The Central zone sits at 1,145 active cases of COVID-19, with 53 people in hospital, including 12 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 78 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 56 active and Clearwater County sits at 71 active.

Lacombe has 67 active and Sylvan Lake has 58, while Olds sits at 22 active. Mountain View County sits at 37 active, Kneehill County has 24 active and Drumheller has two active.

Camrose County sits at 10 active cases and the County of Stettler has 35.

Camrose is at 25 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 29 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 58 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 25 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 37 active.



