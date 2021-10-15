Red Deer down to 535 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported an additional 1,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The province now sits at 12,978 active cases of the virus, with 1,000 people in hospital, including 229 in intensive care.

Of the 771 patients not in the ICU, 73.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 229 in ICU, 89.5 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

There were 16 additional deaths due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,946 since the start of the pandemic.

Provincially, 85.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the vaccine and 76.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Mapping on the provincial government’s website featuring vaccination rates, divides Red Deer into three groups: north, east and southwest. According to the average percentage of the three groups, 67.9 per cent of Red Deerians who are 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 77 per cent are partially vaccinated.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer has 535 active cases of the virus, with 8,671 total cases, 8,064 recovered and 72 deaths.

Clearwater County has 193 active cases of COVID-19, Lacombe County sits at 192 active, Red Deer County has 146, Kneehill County has 106 and Mountain View County and the County of Stettler each have 73.

Lacombe has 116 active, Camrose has 95, Sylvan Lake has 76, Camrose County has 52, Wetaskiwin has 60 and both Olds and Drumheller have 26.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 231 active cases of the virus. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 65 active and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 95.

