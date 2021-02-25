Red Deer down to 562 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported an additional 399 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, on 9,217 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. (Image courtesy CDC)

Red Deer’s active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly Thursday.

The city sits at 562 active cases of the virus, down from 12 from Wednesday’s reporting. Red Deer still has 76 per cent of the Central zone’s active COVID-19 cases and 12.5 per cent of Alberta’s active cases.

According to Alberta health, there are now 488 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at the Olymel meat processing plant. Of those cases, 171 active and 316 are recovered.

Alberta reported an additional 399 cases of COVID-19, on 9,217 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. There are 4,484 active cases of the virus in the province, with 126,074 recovered and 132,432 confirmed cases.

The province also reported an additional eight deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,874 since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 737 active cases, with 32 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care. Across the province, there are 280 in hospital, including 56 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County has 32 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 18 active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe has 21 active and Sylvan Lake has 17 active cases, while Olds sits at three active. Mountain View County sits at 14 active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has six active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler sits at two active.

Camrose has eight active and Wetaskiwin has 7 active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 21 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 18 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County has no active cases.



