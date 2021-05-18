Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Alberta are trending in the right direction.

A few weeks into the strict COVID-19 health measures and Alberta is down to 20,013 active cases of the virus.

The province reported an additional 877 cases Tuesday, based on 8,081 tests.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in her press conference that the province is making strides in the fight against the virus.

“I’m pleased to see our new case numbers declining, this suggests that our public health measures are beginning to have an impact, thanks to the sacrifices Albertans are making every day,” Hinshaw said.

“However there is more to do and we have a long way to go.”

Hinshaw added that Alberta’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is still high at 11.4 per cent and hasn’t declined like the case totals.

“At this time last year, our positivity rate was about 1.5 per cent and this difference emphasizes why public health measures are still needed right now,” she said.

There are also 691 people in hospital across the province, including 187 in the intensive care unit. There were four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,152 since the start of the pandemic.

In the Central zone, there are 2,054 active cases of the virus, including 68 in hospital and 13 in the ICU.

The City of Red Deer dropped to 634 active cases, which is 21 fewer cases than Monday, according to an interactive map featuring regional active cases on the provincial government’s website.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 180 active cases, Lacombe County has 139, the City of Lacombe has 102, Sylvan Lake has 111, Mountain View County has 59, Olds has 56, Clearwater County has 80 and Stettler County has 62.

The City of Camrose has 73 active cases, Camrose County has 16, Kneehill County has 30, Drumheller has 18 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 11 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 60 active. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 43 active.

Hinshaw also reported that more than 50 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Alberta has administered more than 2.2 million doses of the vaccine.

“This is something we should all be proud of. It is further proof that we are getting closer to the end and things are getting better,” she said.



