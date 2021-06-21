Red Deer down to 66 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer has lowest number of active cases since last November

Alberta fell just short of falling below 2,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The province reported 60 new cases of the virus Monday, the latest daily case number recorded since August 2020.

There are 2,003 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 214 people in hospital, including 56 in the ICU. Two more people, both men from Calgary zone, have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,292

The province identified 33 new variant of concern cases and there are now 1,443 active variant cases.

Red Deer has dropped to 66 active cases, down four from Sunday and the lowest daily total since Nov. 4.

The Central zone sits at 205 active cases, with 20 people in hospital, including seven in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 14 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has eight active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe has 12 active and Sylvan Lake has six, while Olds sits at four active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has seven active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 35 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has nine active.