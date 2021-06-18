Red Deer down to 73 active cases of COVID-19, lowest since early November

The Central zone has 253 active cases of the virus

Alberta now has 2,336 active cases of COVID-19, with 237 people in hospital, including 58 in intensive care. (Black Press file photo)

Alberta has successfully administered more than 3.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 70 per cent of the eligible population has at least one dose.

The news of reopening on Canada Day arrived as Alberta reported 124 new cases of the virus on Friday, based on 5,574 tests, for a test positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.

Alberta now has 2,336 active cases of COVID-19, with 237 people in hospital, including 58 in intensive care. There was 156 new variant of concern cases identified Friday.

Red Deer’s drop in active cases continued Friday, as the city reported 73 active cases of the virus, one of its lowest totals since early November. Red Deer had more than 200 active cases at the beginning of June.

The city now has 5,736 total confirmed cases, with 5,623 recovered and 40 deaths due to the virus.

As a whole, the Central zone has 253 active cases of the virus, with 23 people in hospital, including six in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 17 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 11 active and Clearwater County sits at 18 active.

Lacombe has 13 active and Sylvan Lake has seven, while Olds sits at six active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has five active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at three active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has eight active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 45 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 10 active.