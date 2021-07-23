Red Deer down to nine active COVID-19 cases

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)

The Government of Alberta identified 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are now 799 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 230,039 recovered cases. Two new deaths were reported Friday as well, bringing Alberta’s virus-related death toll to 2,322.

The City of Red Deer is down to nine active cases, which is one less than Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has three active cases, the City of Lacombe has four, Lacombe County has three, Sylvan Lake has one, Olds and Mountain View County have two each, and both Clearwater County and Stettler County have none.

Camrose County has one active case, while the City of Camrose has none. Kneehill County has two and Drumheller has one.

Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis, has three active cases. There are no active cases in Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka, or Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County.

The central zone has 39 active cases overall.

There are 84 people in Alberta currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 26 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Six are hospitalized in the central zone – none of those individuals have been admitted into an ICU.

As of Thursday, 5,157,947 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.


