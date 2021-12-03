Red Deer drops below 100 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta has 4,440 active cases of COVID-19, with 395 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. (Black Press stock photo)

Red Deer dropped below 100 active COVID-19 cases Friday for the first time since late summer.

The city now sits at 90 active cases of the virus, with 9,417 total cases, 9,244 recovered and 83 deaths due to implications of COVID-19.

Alberta reported 349 new cases Friday, after conducting 9,694 tests for a positivity rate of about 3.6 per cent.

The province now has 4,440 active cases of the virus, with 395 people in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. There was one new death reported, bringing the death toll to 3,258.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tweeted Friday that of the 317 COVID-19 patients not in the ICU, 66.9 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 78 in ICU, 82 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The Central zone has 537 active cases of COVID-19, with 41 people in hospital and six in the ICU.

Overall, 88.9 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.1 per cent are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, in Red Deer on mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, the city is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, 75 per cent of the those 12 and over are fully vaccinated. That number is 80 per cent in Red Deer East and 72.7 per cent in Red Deer Southwest.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County has 33 active cases of COVID-19, Clearwater County has 30, Mountain View County has 31, Stettler County has 35, the City of Lacombe has 24, Olds has 13, Lacombe County has 18 and Sylvan Lake has 10.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 67 active cases; while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 24, Camrose County has 16, Drumheller has 17 and Kneehill County has 12.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCOVID-19RedDeer