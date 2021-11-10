Red Deer drops to 213 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta has 6,008 active cases of COVID-19, with 582 people in hospital including 123 in the ICU.(Black Press stock photo)

Alberta reported 484 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and five new deaths due to implications of COVID-19.

The province now has 6,008 active cases of the virus, with 582 people in hospital including 123 in the ICU. Overall, Alberta has reported 3,164 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, 87.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.5 percent of the population 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

On mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, Red Deer is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, 72.3 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 78.3 per cent of the eligible population in Red Deer East has received two doses and 70.1 per cent is fully vaccinated in Red Deer Southwest.

In the Central zone, there are 1,067 active cases of COVID-19, with 119 people in hospital, including 10 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer dropped to 213 cases, down 21 from Tuesday. The city has recorded 9,213 COVID-19 cases to date, 8,922 recovered cases and 78 deaths.

Lacombe sits at 74 active cases of COVID-19, Camrose has 69, Lacombe County has 67, Clearwater County has 61, Red Deer County has 58, Mountain View County has 53.

The City of Wetaskiwin has 51 active cases of the virus, Kneehill County has 30, Olds has 37, Sylvan Lake and Camrose County each have 29, and Stettler County has 19.

One the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 110 active. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 18, while, Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 30 active.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter