Red Deer drops to 301 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer has taken another dip in total active cases.

As of Saturday, the city has 301 active cases, which is 30 fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer also has reported 5,238 recovered cases and 39 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Provincially, 406 new COVID-19 cases were identified Saturday. Alberta now has 8,474 active cases, to go along with 216,167 recovered cases.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 76 active cases, Lacombe County has 44, the City of Lacombe has 64, Sylvan Lake has 47, Mountain View County has 32, Olds has 17, Clearwater County has 68 and Stettler County has 29.

The City of Camrose has 18 active cases, Camrose County has nine, Kneehill County has 22, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 66 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 25 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 31 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,002 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,459, the Edmonton zone has 2,239, the north zone has 1,254 and the south zone has 518. The locations of two active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 478 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 140 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 55 are hospitalized and 14 of those individuals are in an ICU.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter