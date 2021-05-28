Red Deer drops to 331 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, with less 10,000 active cases of the virus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer saw another dip in active COVID-19 cases Friday.

The city has 331 active cases of the virus, down 37 from Thursday’s case count. Red Deer now has 5,560 total cases, with 5,190 recovered cases and 39 deaths due to COVID-19.

Alberta reported 512 new cases of the virus Friday, based on 7,703 for a test positivity rate of 6.6 per cent. They also identified 331 new variant of concern cases.

The province also dropped below 10,000 active cases, with 9,277 now active. There are now 517 people in hospital due to COVID-19 in Alberta, including 147 in intensive care.

The Central zone sits at 1,066 active cases, with 52 people in hospital, including 12 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 73 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 52 active and Clearwater County sits at 69 active.

Lacombe has 52 active and Sylvan Lake has 51, while Olds sits at 20 active. Mountain View County sits at 32 active, Kneehill County has 24 active and Drumheller has no active cases.

Camrose County sits at nine active cases and the County of Stettler has 31.

Camrose is at 21 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 33 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 66 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 27 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 32 active.



