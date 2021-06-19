Red Deer drops to 71 active cases of COVID-19

Red Deer continues to trend toward its lowest COVID-19 active cases numbers since late last year.

The city reported 71 active cases of the virus Saturday, down two active cases from Friday, the lowest case total of 2021 and the lowest since early November.

Red Deer had nearly 900 cases of the virus just over a month ago, on May 6.

Alberta has 2,170 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added 127 new cases Saturday, on 5,055 tests for a test positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

There are 221 people in hospital, including 49 in the ICU.

Alberta has administered more than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 27.3 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 70.4 per cent with at least one dose.

The province also reported six new deaths due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,289 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 226 active cases, with 22 people in hospital, including six in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 16 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 10 active and Clearwater County sits at 8 active.

Lacombe has 13 active and Sylvan Lake has six, while Olds sits at five active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has five active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at three active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has eight active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 39 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 10 active.