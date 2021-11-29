Red Deer falls to 120 active COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer fell over the weekend, but two new deaths due to implications of COVID-19 have been reported.

There are 120 active cases in the city, which is nine fewer than the 129 in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. There are now 83 deaths reported in the city, which is two more than the 81 in Friday’s update.

Red Deer has also recorded 9,190 recovered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government of Alberta identified 806 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 325 on Friday, 253 on Saturday and 228 on Sunday.

There are 4,850 active cases in the province. Of these cases, 56.02 per cent are unvaccinated, 40.31 per cent are fully vaccinated and 3.67 are partially vaccinated.

Red Deer County has 42 active cases, Clearwater County has 41, Mountain View County has 33, Stettler County has 26, the City of Lacombe has 21, Olds has 19, Lacombe County has 17 and Sylvan Lake has 16.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 86 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 44, Camrose County has 21, Drumheller has 21 and Kneehill County has 17.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 664 active cases.

There are currently 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the central zone, including seven who have been admitted into intensive care units. Provincially, there are 432 hospitalizations – 77 of those individuals are in ICUs.

Of those hospitalized in Alberta, 67.59 per cent are unvaccinated, 27.55 per cent are fully vaccinated and 4.86 per cent are partially vaccinated.



