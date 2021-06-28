Red Deer falls to 28 active COVID-19 cases

There are currently 137 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta’s central zone. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

The City of Red Deer has dropped to 28 active COVID-19 cases.

This number is down from the 44 active cases reported Friday, which was the last time the Government of Alberta updated its geospatial mapping.

Information regarding newly identified cases over the weekend was released Monday. Eighty-one new cases were identified throughout the province Thursday, 64 were identified Friday, 33 were identified Saturday and 31 were identified Sunday.

There are 1,261 active cases in the province, to go along with the 228,294 recovered cases.

In addition to Red Deer’s 28 active cases, the city has reported 5,689 recovered cases and 41 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has nine active cases, Sylvan Lake has eight, Lacombe County has one, the City of Lacombe has seven, Clearwater County has seven, Mountain View County has one, Olds has one and Stettler County has two.

The City of Camrose has one, Camrose County has none, Kneehill County has 15, and both Starland County and Drumheller have none.

Overall, the central zone has 137 active cases of the virus, while the Calgary zone has 682, the Edmonton zone has 195, the north zone has 201 and the south zone has 42.

There are currently 179 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 39 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Nineteen are hospitalized in the central zone with four in an ICU. The province’s COVID death toll is 2,295.

“Stage 2 restrictions remain in effect until Stage 3 begins on July 1,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“We administered more than 40K doses of vaccine yesterday to bring (Alberta) to nearly 4.2 million doses delivered so far. Let’s all keep each other safe by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

First and second dose appointments continue to be available across the province though AHS, participating pharmacies and some walk-in locations, Hinshaw added.

Hinshaw will provide a live update Tuesday afternoon.



