Red Deer falls to 287 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Red Deer now has fewer than 300 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, the city has 287 active cases of the virus, which is 14 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has also reported 5,271 recovered cases and 39 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government of Alberta identified 391 new cases and reported five additional deaths Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,219.

There are now 8,073 active cases in the province to go along with 216,954 recovered cases. The central zone has 974 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,301, the Edmonton zone has 2,126, the north zone has 1,172 and the south zone has 496. The locations of four active cases are unknown.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 71 active cases, Lacombe County has 43, the City of Lacombe has 59, Sylvan Lake has 44, Mountain View County has 32, Olds has 17, Clearwater County has 65 and Stettler County has 22.

The City of Camrose has 16 active cases, Camrose County has eight, Kneehill County has 22, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 75 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 25 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 31 active.

Provincially, 446 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 138 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 49 are hospitalized and 12 of those individuals are in an ICU.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter