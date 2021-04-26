A garage was destroyed by a fire just south of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre Sunday evening. (Photo contributed by Fran Miko)

Red Deer fire destroys garage, Lacombe fire destroys trailer

A $70,000 trailer was completely destroyed in the fire

Two fires in central Alberta caused some major damage this past weekend.

On Sunday night, around 6 p.m., a garage and two cars were destroyed by a fire south of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“It was a detached double-car garage. The fire was fully involved when our crews arrived,” said Curtis Schaefer, Red Deer Emergency Services assistant deputy fire chief.

“The crew was able to quickly knock down the fire. Then we were on scene for about two hours just watching for hot spots and such.”

No injuries were immediately reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Lacombe firefighters were called to a trailer fire at Vantage Trailers, just east of the city, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

“Crews had it under control within about 20 minutes,” said Lacombe fire chief Dennis Cole.

“We were on scene for a couple of hours just to make sure everything was extinguished.”

A $70,000 trailer was completely destroyed in the fire. The fire also caused minor damage to the two adjacent trailers as well, so overall the fire did about $100,000 in damage, said Cole.

No injuries were reported in this fire as well. The cause has yet to be determined.

“The cause right now is being considered suspicious, but it’s still under investigation,” said Cole.


