Red Deer firefighters called out to brush fire near Kerry Wood Nature Centre area

No structure damage; no one was injured

Firefighters with the Red Deer Emergency Services have had a busy weekend.

Crews were called out to a brush fire around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a section of the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary near Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Crews were called out to another fire Friday night on Lancaster Drive just after 11 p.m in Red Deer.

Damages include brush and some trees, said deputy chief Chris Kearns Sunday morning.

About 30 personnel, including firefighters with the Red Deer County were putting out the fire until about 2 a.m. Sunday. Around 1 a.m., the brush fire was under control.

There were no injuries and no structure damages.

The fire, in a fairly large area, was in a corner near 45 Ave and 67 St. said Kearns.

“We put crews on 45 Ave and crews on 67 St. and they attacked it from two different directions,” said Kearns. “It was a good size fire.”

Cause and the origins of the fire were undetermined Sunday.

“We ended up with five trucks, two bush trucks which are smaller trucks which we can take into the woods. We also had a Red Deer County tanker and a county bush truck,” the deputy chief explained.

“We really arppreciate the county’s help with this, they helped prevent further spread, it was good team work one everyone’s part.

“It was fortunate that crews caught it before it got too far.”

RDES responsed to a large brush fire in the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary at about 11:30pm last night. With support from @RedDeerCounty fire crews, the fire was put out before 2 a.m. Thanks to our local fire crews for their work to protect this local gem. #RedDeer https://t.co/QxvP3V3xmq — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) May 3, 2020



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCityof Red Deer