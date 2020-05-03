Red Deer firefighters called out to brush fire near Kerry Wood Nature Centre area

No structure damage; no one was injured

Firefighters with the Red Deer Emergency Services have had a busy weekend.

Crews were called out to a brush fire around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a section of the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary near Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Crews were called out to another fire Friday night on Lancaster Drive just after 11 p.m in Red Deer.

Damages include brush and some trees, said deputy chief Chris Kearns Sunday morning.

About 30 personnel, including firefighters with the Red Deer County were putting out the fire until about 2 a.m. Sunday. Around 1 a.m., the brush fire was under control.

There were no injuries and no structure damages.

The fire, in a fairly large area, was in a corner near 45 Ave and 67 St. said Kearns.

“We put crews on 45 Ave and crews on 67 St. and they attacked it from two different directions,” said Kearns. “It was a good size fire.”

Cause and the origins of the fire were undetermined Sunday.

“We ended up with five trucks, two bush trucks which are smaller trucks which we can take into the woods. We also had a Red Deer County tanker and a county bush truck,” the deputy chief explained.

“We really arppreciate the county’s help with this, they helped prevent further spread, it was good team work one everyone’s part.

“It was fortunate that crews caught it before it got too far.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCityof Red Deer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Very lucky:’ Retired firefighter in hospital for one month battling COVID-19
Next story
Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Just Posted

Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Provincial total of active and recovered cases is 5,670

218 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Provincial total now 5,573 active and recovered confirmed cases

Town of Sylvan Lake working on staged relaunch plan

The Town of Sylvan Lake is still asking would-be visitors to “stay home… for now”

One active case of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists one case of the virus in the area

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Red Deer firefighters called out to brush fire near Kerry Wood Nature Centre area

No structure damage; no one was injured

‘Very lucky:’ Retired firefighter in hospital for one month battling COVID-19

‘I said you better get me to the hospital because I’m not going to die at home’

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Health Canada concerned about the “efficacy of the proprietary swab”

Alberta parks partnership rules to be released, critics call for consultation

The decision, announced in March, comes despite concern from thousands of people

Soaked walls and muddy basements: Fort McMurray residents survey their flooded homes

“We were luckier than few neighbours in that it did not reach the main floor of the house.”

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

‘It’s definitely a unique process for the prospects and the organizations’

Looser COVID-19 rules mean more activity, but there may be some confusion

Manitoba is allowing restaurant patios, museums, campgrounds and other facilities to reopen

Chiefs concerned about mental health impacts of COVID-19 in their First Nations

Deep sense of grief remains within the community, says a chief

Most Read