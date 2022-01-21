Red Deer has 1,268 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer has 1,268 active cases of COVID-19, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. (Black Press file image)

Alberta added another 3,592 COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are now 61,615 active cases in the province, to go along with the 401,572 recovered cases and 3,429 deaths, which is eight more than Thursday.

Of the 1,191 hospitalizations in Alberta, 107 people are currently in intensive care units.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 107 hospitalizations, including eight in the ICU. The central zone has 4,064 active cases and 41,595 recovered cases.

Red Deer has 1,268 active cases of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 10,367 recovered cases and 84 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

Red Deer County has 283 active cases, the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County have 132 each, Mountain View County has 121, Sylvan Lake has 108, Clearwater County has 107, Olds has 98 and Stettler County has 52.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 731 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 202 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 28.

The City of Camrose has 174, Drumheller has 78, Kneehill County has 48 and Camrose County has 23.

In the past seven days, 58.8 per cent of new non-ICU admissions are due to COVID and 41.2 per cent are cases where infection was not determined to be a cause of admission/not possible to determine. For the ICU, 70.4 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID and 29.6 per cent were incidental infections/unclear.

“I am hearing questions about the vaccination status of patients hospitalized due to COVID during this 5th wave. It’s important to remember the number of vaccinated people in AB is many times higher than the number of the unvaccinated,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Friday.

“With the exponential spread of Omicron, more people are getting sick than at any other point in the pandemic so it is not surprising to see an increase of hospitalizations, even in some who have been partially or fully immunized.

“However, data shows vaccinated Albertans are at much less risk of getting severely ill. In the last few months those who are 80-plus (with) three doses of vaccine have had a lower risk of hospitalization from COVID than unvaccinated 12 to 29 year olds.”

Hinshaw said looking at all age groups combined, in the last several months, those who do not have any vaccine protection were about 15 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with three doses and seven times more likely than those with two doses.

“Vaccines – especially three doses – are very effective at preventing severe illness and death. That’s why I continue to urge every Albertan five years of age and older to get all vaccine doses they are eligible for,” she said.



