Red Deer has 18 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer County has four active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one and Clearwater County sits at two. (Black Press file image)

The Government of Alberta identified 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are now 579 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 229,783 recovered cases. Two new deaths were reported Friday as well, bringing the provincial total to 2,314.

The City of Red Deer currently has 18 active cases of the virus, which is one less than Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has also reported 5,726 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

Red Deer County has four active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has one and Clearwater County sits at two.

Lacombe has two active, while Sylvan Lake and Olds sit at zero active. Mountain View County has five active, Kneehill County has zero and Drumheller has three.

Camrose County and the County of Stettler have zero active cases, while Camrose is at one.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has four active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County, has three active.

Overall, the central zone has 38 active cases of the virus. To date, the local zone has reported 170 COVID-19 deaths.

Provincially, there are currently 110 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 28 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, nine people are hospitalized, with one of those individuals in an ICU.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is encouraging Albertans who haven’t received their first vaccine dose to book an appointment.

“Unvaccinated Albertans are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and of falling seriously ill if infected. Appointments are waiting for you via Alberta Health Services and many pharmacies across Alberta,” Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“The few minutes it takes to get vaccinated is a small sacrifice to make to protect yourself from this virus. Follow up with a second dose as soon as you are eligible for full vaccine effectiveness and for peace of mind as Albertans return to normal summer activities.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRedDeer