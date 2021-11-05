Red Deer has 232 active COVID-19 cases

The City of Red Deer experienced a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are now 232 active cases in the city, which is six fewer than the 238 in Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also recorded 8,826 recovered cases and 77 deaths.

Alberta announced the identification of 466 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are now 6,386 active cases in the province, to go along with 316,455 recovered cases. The amount of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 has risen to 3,142.

Of the new cases, 58.54 per cent are unvaccinated, 5.83 per cent are partially vaccinated and 35.62 per cent are completely vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 59.21 per cent are unvaccinated. 7.02 per cent are partially vaccinated and 33.78 are completely vaccinated.

There are now 660 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 141 who have been admitted into intensive care units. In the central zone, 134 are hospitalized – 13 of those individuals are in an ICU.

Of the 519 in non-ICU, 72.9 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 141 in ICU, 87.9 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

On mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, Red Deer is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, which has 23,649 people, 71.4 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 77.5 per cent of 36,458 eligible people in Red Deer East have received two doses and 69.4 per cent of 9,650 people are fully vaccinated in Red Deer Southwest.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,139 active cases.

Red Deer County has 70 active cases, the City of Lacombe has 78, Lacombe County has 69, Clearwater County has 63, Mountain View County has 43, Stettler County on 33, Olds has 25 and Sylvan Lake has 23.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 116 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 24.

The City of Camrose has 72, Camrose County has 37, Kneehill County County has 35 and Drumheller has 15.

“If you’re attending an event or dining out this weekend, continue following basic measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, (including) washing your hands & wearing a mask in all indoor public places,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Friday.

“Added together, small actions, such as staying home when you’re feeling even slightly unwell, can help make a big difference in protecting each other, our loved ones and our healthcare system.”



