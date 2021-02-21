Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer’s active COVID-19 case total continued to grow Sunday.

The city now has 564 active cases, which is 18 more than the day prior, according to geospatial mapping on the Government of Alberta’s website.

The central zone has 766 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,669, the Edmonton zone has 1,115, the north zone has 865 and the south zone has 335.

The provincial government identified 328 new COVID-19 cases and reported an additional nine deaths in the latest update Sunday. A total of 1,827 people have died in Alberta due to COVID-19.

“My condolences go to their families, friends and anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“With many places warming up this week, I hope many of you will get the chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. Please continue to follow all health measures and remember that outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people and must not have an indoor component.”

Provincially, 321 people are in hospital with COVID-19 – 53 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 32 people have been hospitalized, with eight of those individuals in intensive care.

Red Deer County has 39 active cases of the virus, while Sylvan Lake has 16, the City of Lacombe has 16, Lacombe County has 13, Mountain View County has 17, Olds has one, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has four.

On the local geographic area setting of the provincial government’s mapping, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 33 active cases. Ponoka County including east Ponoka County, has 14 active and Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has none.



