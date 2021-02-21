Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)

Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Government of Alberta identifies 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Red Deer’s active COVID-19 case total continued to grow Sunday.

The city now has 564 active cases, which is 18 more than the day prior, according to geospatial mapping on the Government of Alberta’s website.

The central zone has 766 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,669, the Edmonton zone has 1,115, the north zone has 865 and the south zone has 335.

The provincial government identified 328 new COVID-19 cases and reported an additional nine deaths in the latest update Sunday. A total of 1,827 people have died in Alberta due to COVID-19.

“My condolences go to their families, friends and anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“With many places warming up this week, I hope many of you will get the chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. Please continue to follow all health measures and remember that outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people and must not have an indoor component.”

Provincially, 321 people are in hospital with COVID-19 – 53 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 32 people have been hospitalized, with eight of those individuals in intensive care.

Red Deer County has 39 active cases of the virus, while Sylvan Lake has 16, the City of Lacombe has 16, Lacombe County has 13, Mountain View County has 17, Olds has one, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has four.

On the local geographic area setting of the provincial government’s mapping, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 33 active cases. Ponoka County including east Ponoka County, has 14 active and Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has none.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Government of Alberta identifies 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COVID
Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Province added 380 additional cases Saturday

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

212 active COVID-19 cases connected to Olymel outbreak

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Town of Sylvan Lake receives help with two major projects from provincial grant

The Town will receive just over $1.76 million from the Municipal Stimulus Program for the projects

Reed Toussaint, Tavish Beagle and Dutch Felt pose for a photo at the outdoor rink at Rimbey Elementary School, which they are fundraising to renovate so it can be used year-round. (Photo by Rachel Dietz Photography)
Rimbey brewery partners with students to fundraise for rink renovations

Hawk Tail Brewery is helping three Grade 8 students fundraise to improve a local outdoor rink

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

Roscoe received a drive-by parade from family, friends and the Wetaskiwin Fire Service. Submitted/ Karen Grant.
Wetaskiwin resident celebrates his 100th birthday

Roscoe Grant marked a milestone historical event with a major milestone birthday.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than federally announced $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police have charged a man in the sex assaults of six students when he was a junior high school teacher two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period

Michael Andreassen Gregory, who is 57 and lives in De Winton, Alta., is charged with six counts

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Most Read