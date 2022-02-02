Red Deer has 914 active cases, one new death

Hinshaw says data indicates hospitalizations could be plateau-ing

Alberta chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says some data suggests hospitalizations for COVID are plateau-ing. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

COVID-19 numbers in Red Deer are continuing to drop, with 914 active cases confirmed on Wednesday and another death.

Some good news was relayed by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday, who tweeted that some data suggests hospitalizations for COVID are plateau-ing.

While day-by-day hospital numbers in some centres, including Red Deer, are still showing increases, Hinshaw said leading indicators — such as an analysis of COVID virus levels in wastewater — is signalling “we are on the other side of our fifth wave… it is encouraging to see that hospitalizations may be beginning to decline.”

In Alberta, 3,024 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, according to confirmed lab testing results. This brings the provincial total of active cases to 34,877, which is a significant drop from the 35,322 new cases that were reported Tuesday.

According to the latest COVID-19 update, there are 1,598 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 106 in intensive care.

Fourteen additional deaths were reported in the province, bringing the total to 3,593. Another person died in Central zone, bringing the death toll to 442 to date.

In Central zone, there were 3,592 active COVID cases on Wednesday, with 165 people in hospital and eight in intensive care.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the 86 people have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer.

Stettler County had 83 active cases, Clearwater County had 97, Mountain View County had 197, Red Deer County had 244, the City of Lacombe had 133, Lacombe County had 145, Olds had 65 and Sylvan Lake had 101.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 646 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 161 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 37.

The City of Camrose had 123, Kneehill County had 98, Camrose County has 42 and Drumheller had 81.

The Alberta government sent more than 3.1 million rapid tests were to pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, as well as to other centres and First Nations communities, Hinshaw Tweeted Tuesday. Find out where to get a kit by visiting alberta.ca/CovidRapidTests.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

