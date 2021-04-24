Red Deer hits record 615 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer has hit a new high in active COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the city had 615 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. This is higher than a previous record of 574, reported earlier this year.

A total of 1,592 new cases were identified throughout Alberta Saturday, which includes 1,132 variants of concern. There are now 19,702 active cases in the province, to go along with the 158,603 recovered cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said 60.9 per cent of active cases in Alberta have been identified as variants of concern.

Five new deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,064.

“This weekend, please follow all public health measures: no indoor gatherings, keep two metres apart and wear a mask in public. If you develop symptoms, stay home and book a test,” Hinshaw said on Twitter.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 138 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 88 and Clearwater County sits at 54.

The City Lacombe has 114 active and Sylvan Lake has 66 active cases, while Olds sits at 93 active. Mountain View County sits at 83 active, Kneehill County has 42 active and Drumheller has 20 active.

Camrose County sits at 72 active cases and the County of Stettler has 27. The City of Camrose is at 142 active cases.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 200 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 108 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 22 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,105 active cases.

There are currently 584 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 throughout the province – 129 of the individuals in hospital have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

In the central zone, 49 have been hospitalized, with five of those individuals in intensive care.

As of Friday, 1,361,365 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.

This story corrects the total number of active cases in Red Deer.



